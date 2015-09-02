FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurona wins Wi-Fi service contract at airports and heliports managed by AENA

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Wins contract through public tender to provide and operate the Internet service via Wi-Fi at the airports and heliports managed by AENA

* The two-year service (with extension option of one year) will start from the coming autumn and will be offered at 46 airports and two heliports

* With this contract the company moves forward in fulfilling its Strategic Plan Horizon 2018, in which Hotspot business unit is expected to reach 45 million euros ($51 million) in revenue in the next three years

* The company expects that the sales in this area will grow 50 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1NWV5JH

$1 = 0.8862 euros Gdynia Newsroom

