BRIEF-ZUK Elzab to transfer its stake in Micra Metripond KFT to Comp Centrum Innowacji

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement for transfer of its entire 92.17 percent stake in Micra Metripond KFT, based in Hungary, to Comp Centrum Innowacji Sp. z o.o.

* The price of the transaction is 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* Additionally, it raised its stake in Com Centrum Innowacji, to 49.7 percent from 46.7 percent, via participation in its capital increase

