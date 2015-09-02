FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ZUK Elzab to transfer its stake in Micra Metripond KFT to Comp Centrum Innowacji
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
September 2, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ZUK Elzab to transfer its stake in Micra Metripond KFT to Comp Centrum Innowacji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement for transfer of its entire 92.17 percent stake in Micra Metripond KFT, based in Hungary, to Comp Centrum Innowacji Sp. z o.o.

* The price of the transaction is 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* Additionally, it raised its stake in Com Centrum Innowacji, to 49.7 percent from 46.7 percent, via participation in its capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7664 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.