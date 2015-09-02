FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDA JSC terminates 100 mln zloty loan granted to Mediatel, Hawe unit
September 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IDA JSC terminates 100 mln zloty loan granted to Mediatel, Hawe unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit, Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o., received a notification of termination of 100 million zloty ($26.6 million) loan agreement with immediate effect from Industrial Development Agency JSC (IDA JSC - Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA)

* The loan agreement was signed on Dec. 30, 2010, and was for the financing of design and construction of the third phase of the national optical fibre network and the refinancing of the second phase of the network

* IDA JSC, as a reason for the termination of the loan, cites Hawe Telekom’s worsening financial situation

* The management board is questioning the termination of the loan agreement

* As the result of the above, Hawe Telekom is obliged to pay immediately the remaining 80 million zlotys from the base loan amount plus interest

* Hawe Telekom is a wholly-owned unit of the company, whereas Hawe SA is a parent company of Mediatel

$1 = 3.7664 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

