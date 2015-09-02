FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SMT exchanges own shares for iAlabatros ones
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 2, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT exchanges own shares for iAlabatros ones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS, based in France, acquired 93,000 of the company’s series G shares of the issue price of 28.9 zlotys each

* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS in exchange for the shares paid 36.86 zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 22,999 of iAlabatros’s shares of the fair value equal to the issue price of 2.7 million zlotys ($716,864.91) in total

* Onemaker Solutions Ltd, located in Cyprus, acquired 261,354 of the company’s series G shares

* Onemaker Solutions in exchange for the shares paid 1.36 zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 64,634 of iAlabatros’s shares of the fair value equal to the issue price of 7.6 million zlotys in total

* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS and Onemaker Solutions agreed to put 36 months lock-up on newly acquired series G shares

* In addition, signs a cooperation agreement with Moncef Khanfir to prepare and launch a strategy concerning the company’s expansion into the market of business travel

* Under the agreement, Moncef Khanfir also pledged to sell 107,000 shares of iAlabatros and use the sale proceeds to buy the company’s shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7664 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.