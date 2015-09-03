FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HI Real compleates reserved capital increase
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 3, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HI Real compleates reserved capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) - HI Real SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that reserved capital increase of overall value of 550,800 euros ($621,522.72) and entirely subscribed by Santa Marta R. E. SpA (SMRE) is compleated

* SMRE receives 17,000,000 ordinary shares corresponding to 23.392 percent of Hi Real share capital

* SMRE also alloted 4,000,000 warrants that give right to receive the same number of ordinary shares corresponding to further 3.996 percent of stake in Hi Real

* SMRE becomes the leading shareholder in Hi Real

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8862 euros Gdynia Newsroom

