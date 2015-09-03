BRIEF-HI Real compleates reserved capital increase

Sept 3(Reuters) - HI Real SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that reserved capital increase of overall value of 550,800 euros ($621,522.72) and entirely subscribed by Santa Marta R. E. SpA (SMRE) is compleated
* SMRE receives 17,000,000 ordinary shares corresponding to 23.392 percent of Hi Real share capital
* SMRE also alloted 4,000,000 warrants that give right to receive the same number of ordinary shares corresponding to further 3.996 percent of stake in Hi Real
* SMRE becomes the leading shareholder in Hi Real
