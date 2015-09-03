FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit to buy remaining 30 pct in AZB to merge AZB into AZP
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit to buy remaining 30 pct in AZB to merge AZB into AZP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Luxembourg unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZIH) and the minority partners in Azimut Bosphorus Capital Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZB) signed an agreement to merge AZB in Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZP)

* The new entity to maintain the name of Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS

* The transaction envisages a two-step process: first AZIH will purchase the remaining 30 percent of AZB equity capital it does not currently own; secondly, subject to the regulatory approval by the competent authorities, AZIH will merge AZB by incorporation in its fully owned AZP

* Azimut acquired 70 percent of AZB on April 16, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.