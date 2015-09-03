BRIEF-Econocom Group H1 net income rises to 20.4 mln euros

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* H1 revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.25 billion) versus 974 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating profit 43.4 million euros versus 32.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income 20.4 million euros versus 15.0 million euros a year ago

* 2015 guidance confirmed: another year of organic growth in revenue and a rise in recurring operating profit and net earnings per share

* Confirms the objectives of its mutation 2017 plan: 3 billion euros in revenue and 150 million euros recurring operating profit in 2017

* Group’s management expects a sharp rise in net earnings per share for the year

Source text: bit.ly/1JQ3bSA

