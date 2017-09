BRIEF-AK Bars Bank H1 net result turns to loss of RUB 4.56 bln

Sept.4 (Reuters) - AK Bars Bank :

* Reported on Thursday H1 net loss of 4.56 billion roubles ($67.57 million) versus profit of 73.7 million roubles year ago

* Says H1 net loss is due to negative net interest income and threefold increase in provisions for loan impairments

* H1 negative net interest income of 1.82 billion roubles versus positive net interest income of 4.1 billion roubles

* H1 provisions for loan impairments of 5.92 billion roubles versus 2.27 billion roubles year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1JTzgZM, bit.ly/1O27tIz

