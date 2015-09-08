BRIEF-Dmail Group to deposit its proposal of composition with creditors on Sept. 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dmail Group SpA :

* Said on Monday to deposit its proposal of composition with creditors in the Court in Milan on Sept. 8

* Composition with creditors envisages that the company continues to run its business according to a business plan that covers a time span until 2018, corresponding to two years from the irrevocable approval of the composition with creditors

* To cancel the capital increase part of the restructuring agreement that the Court in Milan approved on July 31, 2014

* To approve a reserved capital increase, subject to the approval of the plan and proposal of composition with creditors, for a total amount of 16,197,400 euros ($18.16 million), of which 8,197,400 euros have already been paid

* The remaining 8 million euro capital increase is reserved to DHolding Srl, a Dmail shareholder that owns a 28.4 percent stake in the company

* Shareholder DHolding Srl commits to acquire the credit that Dmail owes to Odissea Srl and D.Print SpA for the value of 4,698,400 euros and 3,225,000 euros respectively

* Shareholder DHolding Srl commits to vote in favour of the capital increase, subject to the approval of the plan and proposal of composition with creditors, at the shareholders’ meeting

* DHolding Srl commits to fully subscribe to the capital increase reserved to the shareholder in one tranche and to pay 7.9 million euros when the composition with creditors is approved

* Shareholder DHolding Srl to provide credit guarantee for a maximum amount of 8.0 million euros as part of the capital increase that the shareholder committed to subscribe

* To sell in an estimated time span of one year from the approval of the composition with creditors the properties in Sieci (Florence) and Bomporto (Modena) in order to pay back the mortgage creditor Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA

