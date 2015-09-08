BRIEF-HCI Capital comments on capital reductions

Sept 8 (Reuters) - HCI Capital AG :

* Said on Monday had registered capital reductions in Commercial Register

* Said first capital reduction concerns reduction of share capital by 3.00 euros to 36,692,642.00 euros ($41.12 million)

* Said second capital reduction is carried out to compensate for impairments in amount of 8,062,967.00 euros, and to cover other losses, and for re-establishing of capital reserve totalling 2,420,645.00 euros

* Said capital reduction is carried out in such a way that shares would be merged in ratio 7:5

* Share capital of company is thereby reduced by 10,483,612.00 euros to 26,209,030.00 euros

