FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HCI Capital comments on capital reductions
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HCI Capital comments on capital reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - HCI Capital AG :

* Said on Monday had registered capital reductions in Commercial Register

* Said first capital reduction concerns reduction of share capital by 3.00 euros to 36,692,642.00 euros ($41.12 million)

* Said second capital reduction is carried out to compensate for impairments in amount of 8,062,967.00 euros, and to cover other losses, and for re-establishing of capital reserve totalling 2,420,645.00 euros

* Said capital reduction is carried out in such a way that shares would be merged in ratio 7:5

* Share capital of company is thereby reduced by 10,483,612.00 euros to 26,209,030.00 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8924 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.