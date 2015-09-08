FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fewer listings dent investment banking revenues - study
#Funds News
September 8, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Fewer listings dent investment banking revenues - study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turnover from investment banking at the top ten global investment banks fell 3 percent in the first half of 2015 due to a 10 percent fall in revenue from equity capital markets and debt capital markets, a consultancy said on Tuesday.

A 23 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions revenues in the first half compared with the same time last year, was not enough to offset a fall in revenue from fewer listings and leverage finance deals.

The top ten banks - including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse - had investment banking revenues of $20.5 billion in the first half of the year, compared with $21.1 billion in the same period last year, London-based industry analytics firm Coalition said in its Coalition Index report.

While debt capital markets saw an improvement in investment grade corporate issuance, leverage finance activity was weak, it said.

Equity capital markets divisions had fewer initial public offerings, although there was some improvement in follow-on deals. The Americas performed better than Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Market turbulence sparked by worries of a slowdown in China could further discourage private equity funds and companies from pursuing listings, Coalition said.

The surge in M&A activity “was fuelled by strategic acquisitions in pursuit of growth and new opportunities,” it said, adding: “Financials and Healthcare were the best performing sectors.”

Swiss insurer Zurich made a 5.6 billion pounds offer for British competitor RSA last month.

Deals in healthcare include AbbVie’s acquisition of Pharmacyclics for $21 billion and Pfizer’s $17 billion offer for Hospira. (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
