BRIEF-PARKEN found guilty of violating rules on trading in own shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 9, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Said on Tuesday had been found guilty by Copenhagen District Court (Københavns Byret) of violating rules on trading in own shares

* Said had been fined with 1 million Danish crowns ($149,696)

* Said is to analyse the judgment and its grounds in consultation with the company’s attorney, and then decide whether to appeal the judgement

* Said ruling, if not appealed, will not affect the company’s financial guidance - revenue of about 1.05 billion crowns and pre-tax loss of 45 million - 55 million crowns in 2015

$1 = 6.6802 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

