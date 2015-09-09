FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says new Russian troops in Syria complicate crisis
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 9, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

France says new Russian troops in Syria complicate crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday reports that Russia had sent troops to bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made finding a political solution in Syria more complicated.

Russian forces have begun participating in combat operations in Syria in support of the Syrian military, three Lebanese sources familiar with the political and military situation there said on Wednesday.

“The U.N. General Assembly, at the end of September, could be the place (to discuss a political transition), but it is made more complicated by the fact that Russia may have sent new troops there,” Laurent Fabius said in a speech to university students in Paris.

“France will double its diplomatic efforts to put an end to the Syrian drama, one of the greatest tragedies of the start of this century.” (Reporting By John Irish, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.