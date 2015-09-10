BRIEF-Launch of Solocal Group reverse stock split

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :
* Announced on Wednesday its board of directors decided to carry out the reverse stock split that the combined general shareholders’ meeting approved on June 11
* All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial intermediary one new share with a par value of 6 euros ($6.72) and all rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 30 former shares with a par value of 0.20 euro
* The reverse stock split will take effect on Oct. 26
