BRIEF-Launch of Solocal Group reverse stock split
September 10, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Launch of Solocal Group reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Announced on Wednesday its board of directors decided to carry out the reverse stock split that the combined general shareholders’ meeting approved on June 11

* All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial intermediary one new share with a par value of 6 euros ($6.72) and all rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 30 former shares with a par value of 0.20 euro

* The reverse stock split will take effect on Oct. 26

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

