BRIEF-BioMaxima to co-operate on analyzers production with Chinese company
#Healthcare
September 10, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BioMaxima to co-operate on analyzers production with Chinese company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - BioMaxima SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed letter of intent with Chinese company Shenzen Landwind Industry Co Ltd (Landwind)concerning research and development co-operation on biochemical analyzers

* Landwind to transfer to company its know-how concerning production of analyzers

* Said to launch production of jointly designed analyzers in Lublin, Poland in H2 2016

* To sell those analyzers on Polish and foreign markets

* To apply for EU subsidy under this project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
