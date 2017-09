Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* Total revenues up 12.7 pct to 835.8 million stg

* FY profit before tax at 122.6 mln stg for 53 weeks versus 116.0 mln stg for 52 weeks last year

* Store like-for-like growth of 3.4 pct (52 week basis)

* 12 new store openings in year

* Final dividend 16 pence per share

