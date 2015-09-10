FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beni Stabili exercised option to redeem "EUR 225,000,000 3.375 pct convertible bonds due 2018"
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili exercised option to redeem "EUR 225,000,000 3.375 pct convertible bonds due 2018"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Exercised option to redeem convertible bond “EUR 225,000,000 3.375 pct convertible bonds due 2018” listed on Luxembourg stock exchange

* Following a reverse bookbuilding process conducted in August 2015, the company repurchased 219,100,000 euros ($245.02 million), corresponding to about 97.38 pct of the outstanding bonds initially issued and the condition for the exercise of the optional redemption by the issuer has therefore been met

* The existing outstanding bonds amount to an aggregate nominal amount of 5,800,000 euros representing approximately 2.58 pct of the bonds initially issued

* The optional redemption date will be Oct. 12

* The optional redemption price will be the principal amount per outstanding bonds, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to the optional redemption date

* Bondholders may exercise their conversion rights up to close of business of Oct. 5

* The conversion price of the bonds at Sept. 9 is 0.5991 euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.