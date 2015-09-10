FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Munksjö expects headcount reduction of about 45 employees
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Munksjö expects headcount reduction of about 45 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Munksjo Oyj :

* Plans to further adjust the cost structure and books non recurring costs

* Says plan includes restructuring actions that require personnel negotiations at production facility located in Mathi, close to Turin in Italy

* Says headcount reduction related to restructuring project is expected to be around 45 employees

* Says expected annual cost savings of restructuring amount to about 2.0 million - 2.5 million euros ($2.24 million - $2.81 million)

* Says expects to attain full profitability effect of planned cost savings gradually during 2016

* Says will book non-recurring costs of about 5 million euros in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
