BRIEF-Medicrea International H1 net loss widens to 0.9 million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Medicrea International SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared with loss of 0.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating profit before amortization and provisions is 0.5 million euros compared with 1.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 sales are 13.8 million euros compared with 11.9 million euros a year ago

* Says Q3 should see similar sales growth to that recorded over the Q2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: