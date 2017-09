Sept 11 (Reuters) - Soft Computing SA :

* Reported on Thursday an H1 IFRS net income after tax of 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared with 0.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 IFRS operating income is 1.8 million euros compared with 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Says growth will continue in H2

