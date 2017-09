Sept 11 (Reuters) - Pairi Daiza SA :

* Wildo Properties SA and Alychlo NV plan a voluntary public takeover bid for Pairi Daiza

* Price of offer is 73 euros ($82.81) per share

* Offer could be followed by squeeze out on same terms Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)