FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hutchison seeks EU okay for O2 buy amidst regulatory headwinds
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

Hutchison seeks EU okay for O2 buy amidst regulatory headwinds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd on Friday sought EU approval for its 10.25-billion-pound ($15.82 billion) bid for Telefonica’s British mobile unit O2, the same day regulators unveiled a tougher approach towards mergers in the sector.

The European Commission said it would decide by Oct. 16 whether to clear the deal, which would make Hutchison’s Three UK business the second-biggest of the UK’s three remaining network operators.

The EU competition authority could either clear the deal with or without conditions or open an extensive investigation if it has serious concerns.

Hutchison could face a strong regulatory headwind after European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager earlier on Friday said she was ready to veto a plan by TeliaSonera and Telenor to combine forces in Denmark because they had not offered sufficient concessions.

Hutchison, owned by Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, however is no stranger to tough regulatory demands. It was forced to offer significant concessions to secure the EU go-ahead for recent deals in Austria and Ireland.

$1 = 0.6480 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.