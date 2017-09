Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Said on Friday its H1 net sales are down 61 percent at 514,000 euros ($567,000) year on year

* H1 EBITDA at negative 366,000 euros versus positive 620,000 euros a year ago

* H1 loss before tax at 635,000 euros versus profit of 993,000 euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1NypdMA

