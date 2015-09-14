FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 FY EBIT loss narrows to DKK 5.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 FY EBIT loss narrows to DKK 5.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 (formerly Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S) :

* Reported on Friday FY 2014/15 net sales of 20.5 million Danish crowns ($3.1 million) versus 24.6 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014/15 EBIT loss 5.9 million crowns versus 6.4 million crowns year ago

* Provides no guidance for FY 2015/16 as the company has at the moment no operational activities

* Is in the process of identifying new operations, but has currently no concrete plans

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.5768 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.