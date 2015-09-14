FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AK Bars Bank announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AK Bars Bank :

* Says State housing fund under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan acquires 25.779 pct stake in company

* IKS-LUCH LLC decreases its stake in company to 10.094 pct from 13.6 pct

* Tatarstan Republic, represented by the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan, decreases its stake in company to 14.565 pct from 19.624 pct

* Svyazinvestneftekhim decreases stake in company to 14.467 pct from 19.492 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LbLEFF, bit.ly/1QzzjeE, bit.ly/1M5TQWk, bit.ly/1UOFKQM

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

