BRIEF-WSE announces changes in NCIndex30 portfolio after trading session on Sept. 18
September 14, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE announces changes in NCIndex30 portfolio after trading session on Sept. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that following the trading session on Sept. 18, there will be a quarterly revision concerning the NCIndex30 portfolio

* Following the revision of rules, Agtes SA, CDE SA (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA), COLOMEDICA SA , Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA, MBF GROUP SA and Vedia SA companies will be replaced by EBC Solicitors SA, Grodno SA, Letus Capital SA, Momo SA, Pharmena SA and Prime Minerals SA

* Additionally weightings of 11 Bit Studios SA, Pilab SA and Vivid Games SA companies will be reduced to 10 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1J7iIZa

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

