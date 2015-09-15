BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments says Carocelle to sell capsules to USA, Puerto Rico

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Monday that, under the deal with Specialty Nutrition Group Inc for delivery of capsules signed on Sept. 9 , Carocelle Sp. z o.o. receives the first delivery order

* The value of order is $182,800

* The capsules, manufactured under Lycotech license, will be sold in the United States and Puerto Rico via GNC Holdings Inc. stores

