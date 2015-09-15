FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments says Carocelle to sell capsules to USA, Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments says Carocelle to sell capsules to USA, Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Monday that, under the deal with Specialty Nutrition Group Inc for delivery of capsules signed on Sept. 9 , Carocelle Sp. z o.o. receives the first delivery order

* The value of order is $182,800

* The capsules, manufactured under Lycotech license, will be sold in the United States and Puerto Rico via GNC Holdings Inc. stores

* Carocelle is wholly-owned by the company’s unit Nutra Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroomcar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.