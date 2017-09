BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Competition Office statement:

Drug firms Euromedic Pharma, Hungaropharma and Teva Gyogyszergyar fined 792.2 million forints ($2.87 million) each.

Consultancy company Mezadin fined 67 million forints, Pharmaudit fined 12 million.

Office says firms acted as a cartel at a public procurement tender by the Budapest Healthcare Centre Zrt in November 2011 for medicines and solutions.