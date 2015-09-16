BRIEF-Hornby sees H1 revenue lower than prior year

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Uk revenue at half year is expected to show modest year on year growth

* Is currently implementing a strategic plan to reorganise group

* Turnaround plan is continuing to make good progress to re-position group

* As usual pre-christmas trading period will have a significant impact on full year financial outturn

* Trading disruption from new system implementation was expected and combined with european supply problems this will result in h1 revenue being lower than prior year

* Confident that full year financial result will show progress on last year