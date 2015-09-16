FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marwyn Value Investors to sell rest of its Entertainment One stake
September 16, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marwyn Value Investors to sell rest of its Entertainment One stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Marwyn Value Investors Ltd :

* Disposal of remaining interest in Entertainment One

* Agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment board for disposal of all remaining shares in Entertainment One held by Marwyn Value Investors LP

* Generate gross proceeds of approximately £142.4 million for master fund

* Approximately 10.0 million stg will, following completion, be returned to shareholders

* Completion is expected within 30 days

* To use proceeds to support follow on investments in other portfolio cos and to support launch of new management teams and acquisition cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

