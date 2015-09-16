FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Serco: announces sale of BPO unit to Blackstone
September 16, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Serco: announces sale of BPO unit to Blackstone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Outsourcer Serco opens up c.3 pct & among top FTSE midcap gainers

** Co announced sale of its Business Process Outsourcing operation to PE firm Blackstone for 250 mln stg & says will use proceeds to reduce indebtedness

** Although sale flagged earlier on, analysts laud finalisation as another step towards recovery for co marred by string of contract problems and a scandal last yr

** Nearly a fifth of a full-day’s volume traded through in less than first five mins of trade

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had fallen 21 pct YTD vs c.5 pct fall in broader midcap index

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
