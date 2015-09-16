FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments indirectly owned unit signs distribution deal
September 16, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments indirectly owned unit signs distribution deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept. 16 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA signed a distribution deal with SeethaBeauty AB

* The deal concerns the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Sweden and Norway

* The minimum value of the deal over 3 years is 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million)

* Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska is indirectly owned in 95.01 percent by Adiuvo Investments and forms a part of company’s capital group

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
