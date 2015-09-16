BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend and exclude 13 companies from trading on NewConnect

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend and exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of 13 companies as of Nov. 18, unless the companies fulfill the alternative trading system requirements by Nov. 16

* Companies to be suspended and excluded are: Artefe SA , Baumal Group SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej, Colomedica SA, Esperotia Energy Investments SA , Formula8 SA, Geoinvent SA, Abpol Company Polska SA, Agtes SA, Uboat-Line SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej, Vedia SA, Weglopex Holding SA, Kampa SA, and Nicolas Games SA

* Artefe, Baumal Group, Colomedica, Geoinvent, Agtes, Vedia, Weglopex Holding, and Nicolas Games are obliged to publish their Q2 2015 financial reports by Nov. 16

* Artefe, Baumal Group, Colomedica, Esperotia Energy Investments, Formula8 SA, Geoinvent, Abpol Company Polska, Agtes, Vedia, Weglopex Holding, Kampa and Nicolas Games are obliged to publish their FY 2014 financial reports by Nov. 16

* Esperotia Energy Investments, Formula8 SA, Uboat-Line, Vedia and Weglopex Holding are obliged to hire authorized advisor by Nov. 16

* Formula8 SA, Geoinvent, Weglopex Holding, Kampa, and Nicolas Games are obliged to hire market maker by Nov. 16

* Additionally, obliges Art New Media SA to hire authorized advisor within 30 days as per WSE's resolution from Sept. 15 [story text: bit.ly/1OvMgqK ]

* Moreover, WSE management resolved to reprimand five companies as they did not publish Q2 2015 reports on time

Source text:

bit.ly/1KRsypy

bit.ly/1F2hyTW

Further company coverage: