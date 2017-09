Sept 17 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* H1 current revenue and other income 6.4 million euros ($7.2 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments at June 30 of 279 million euros versus 69 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* H1 net loss 7.0 million euros versus loss of 9.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)