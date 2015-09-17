FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MPC Capital H1 revenues up by 59 pct to EUR 25.2 mln
September 17, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MPC Capital H1 revenues up by 59 pct to EUR 25.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* H1 revenues for MPC Capital Group increased by 59 pct to 25.2 million euros ($28 million)versus 1st half of 2014: 15.8 million euros

* There was a significant rise in EBIT from 2.1 million euros in prior-year period to 7.9 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated net profit came to 4.1 million euros compared to 1 million euro in previous year

* Management board firms up full-year forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

