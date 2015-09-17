FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding unit to buy Finansowysupermarket.pl
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 17, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding unit to buy Finansowysupermarket.pl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Money.pl Sp. o.o., agreed to acquire Finansowysupermarket.pl Sp. z o.o. for 12.3 million zlotys ($3.3 million)

* The sale agreement for 2,001 of Finansowysupermarket.pl’s shares was signed on Sept. 16 between MDNLM Trading Limited and BUYSYSNET Holdings Limited (sellers, both based in Cyprus), ClickAd SA and three individuals (founders) and Money.pl (buyer)

* The acquisition is to be paid by proceeds from series E shares issue lent to Money.pl by Wirtualna Polska Holding

* Finansowysupermarket.pl owns a financial product comparison website and it also holds 100 pct of Web Broker Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7157 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.