BRIEF-Rostelecom completes first construction stage of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :
* Says has completed deep-sea cabling work on Sakhalin-Magadan sector
* Cabling work is the first phase of construction of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan
* New underwater fiber-optic line will connect Okha city in Sakhalin to Magadan and Kamchatka Krai, total length of communication line is 2,000 kilometres, maximum system capacity is 400 Gbit/s
* Plans to launch new line in June 2016
