BRIEF-Rostelecom completes first construction stage of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan
September 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom completes first construction stage of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Says has completed deep-sea cabling work on Sakhalin-Magadan sector

* Cabling work is the first phase of construction of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan

* New underwater fiber-optic line will connect Okha city in Sakhalin to Magadan and Kamchatka Krai, total length of communication line is 2,000 kilometres, maximum system capacity is 400 Gbit/s

* Plans to launch new line in June 2016

Source text:bit.ly/1OgKkmJ

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
