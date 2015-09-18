FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UDG Healthcare: jumps on asset sale
September 18, 2015

BUZZ-UDG Healthcare: jumps on asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UDG Healthcare rises c.8 pct, one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 index in decent volume after announcing sale of pharma distribution unit

** Dublin-based firm to sell United Drug Supply Chain business and MASTA business to McKesson, for 408 mln euros

** Co told Reuters in May that it was seeking acquisitions to expand its contract outsourcing and healthcare communications business

** Shares in UDG, which has a market value of about 1.2 bln stg, have gained more than 37 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

