BUZZ-UDG Healthcare: jumps on asset sale

** UDG Healthcare rises c.8 pct, one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 index in decent volume after announcing sale of pharma distribution unit

** Dublin-based firm to sell United Drug Supply Chain business and MASTA business to McKesson, for 408 mln euros

** Co told Reuters in May that it was seeking acquisitions to expand its contract outsourcing and healthcare communications business

** Shares in UDG, which has a market value of about 1.2 bln stg, have gained more than 37 pct YTD