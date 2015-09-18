BRIEF-Sherborne releases letter to Electra calling for shareholder meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sherborne letter to Electra

* Letter for requisition of shareholder general meeting with electra

* Electra’s portfolio strategy and capital structure have changed recently, leading to an increasing level of risk - Sherborne

* Recent discussions with the board have also revealed that there is scope to improve the effectiveness of corporate governance - Sherborne

* Some board members have told us that the directors now accept that our objective is for the entire board to evaluate opportunities - Sherborne

* Will be writing a letter to the shareholders of electra setting out views on opportunities to manage and mitigate risks,etc - Sherborne