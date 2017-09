Sept 18 (Reuters) - Matse Holding publ AB :

* Plans directed issue of convertibles of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.67 million)

* Issuance of maximum of 30 million crowns is divided into three tranches of 10 million crowns, and carries an annual interest rate of 4.5 percent

* Maturity date is May 31, 2016

