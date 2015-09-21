FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Court of Milan suspends the dissolution of Sintesi
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Court of Milan suspends the dissolution of Sintesi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA (Sintesi) :

* Said on Friday that it has been notified a decree from the Court of Milan

* The court has suspended the operation and effects of the decision of the board of auditors of Sintesi to proceed with the registration of the company in the commercial register of the cause of the dissolution of the company

* Says that the decision of the court comes at the request of shareholders AC Holding Investments SA and AC Holding Srl in liquidation

* Hearing has been called for Oct. 2 for confirmation, withdrawal or amendments to this decree

* On September 9 the board of auditors of Sintesi had ascertained the state of dissolution of the company for the alleged impossibility to pursue the corporate purpose

