BRIEF-Aedes acquires additional 5 pct in Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aedes acquires additional 5 pct in Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Said on Friday that it has acquired from Innovation Real Estate SpA a 5 percent stake in Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA (SGR) for 275,000 euros ($310,915), equal to nominal value of the acquired stake

* Aedes, already holding 51 percent in SGR, with this initiates a process of acquiring of 100 percent in SGR, as required by the current negotiations for the sale of all to SGR in line with the company’s business plan and with turning to SIIQ (REIT) regime as of Jan. 1, 2016





$1 = 0.8845 euros Gdynia Newsroom

