BRIEF-mybet Holding adjusts FY 2015 EBIT forecast
September 22, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-mybet Holding adjusts FY 2015 EBIT forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE :

* Said on Monday it adjusted the previous EBIT forecast (maximum of -0.5 million euros) and now expects EBIT for the current financial year to be negative by a single-digit million euro amount

* Expects that EBIT adjusted for the non-recurring effects will remain as planned at maximum -0.5 million euros for FY 2015

* Adjustment to the forecast is prompted on the one hand by the introduction of the new technology platform, meaning that the current platform will no longer be used, and a non-cash, non-recurring write-off in the amount of 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) will be taken

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

