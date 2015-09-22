BRIEF-Poland's HTL-Strefa to float in Warsaw in $53 mln IPO

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s HTL-Strefa:

* Polish medical device maker HTL Strefa said on Tuesday it would float its shares at the Warsaw bourse by the end of October in an offering worth up to 200 million zlotys ($53.4 million), confirming a Reuters report from June.

* HTL will issue new shares and sell existing ones that belong to one of its current shareholders -- a fund managed by private equity firm EQT Partners, which took over the company and delisted it from the Warsaw bourse in 2009.

* The company assumes that following the offering over 50 percent of shares will be available for free float.

* J.P. Morgan Securties to coordinate the offering globally, with Pekao Investment Banking, UniCredit’s London branch and mBank brokerage to co-manage the book building process. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7473 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)