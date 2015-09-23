BRIEF-Venture Incubator buys 17.85 pct of Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Venture Incubator SA bought 922,875 shares representing 17.85 percent stake in Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji
* Prior to the transaction, Venture Incubator did not own any of the company’s shares
* On Sept. 16, Piotr Krawiec sold 922,875 shares representing 17.85 percent stake in Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji
* At present, Piotr Krawiec does not hold any of the company's shares Source text: bit.ly/1NSkO7w and bit.ly/1WhG1ZH
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom