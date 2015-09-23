FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Venture Incubator buys 17.85 pct of Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji
September 23, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Venture Incubator buys 17.85 pct of Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Venture Incubator SA bought 922,875 shares representing 17.85 percent stake in Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji

* Prior to the transaction, Venture Incubator did not own any of the company’s shares

* On Sept. 16, Piotr Krawiec sold 922,875 shares representing 17.85 percent stake in Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji

* At present, Piotr Krawiec does not hold any of the company's shares Source text: bit.ly/1NSkO7w and bit.ly/1WhG1ZH

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

