BRIEF-D'Ieteren releases statement on Volkswagen diesel engine irregularities

Sept 23 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA :

* Said on Tuesday D‘Ieteren Auto, the group’s division in charge of the import and distribution of the Volkswagen group’s brands in Belgium, has never been aware of, nor could have identified, these irregularities

* Said is taking all actions within its control to assess the impact of these irregularities on our clients

* Said is conscious that this crisis might D‘Ieteren Auto’s activities, though it is too early at this stage to comment on the potential impact

