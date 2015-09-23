BRIEF-i3D signs investment agreement with foreign investment fund

Sept 23 (Reuters) - i3D SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 21 it signed an investment agreement with a foreign investment fund
* Under the agreement the parties plan to strengthen the market position of i3D SA through the share capital increase related to convertible bonds issuance and expansion to new markets
* The agreement was concluded for a period of 10 years and investment commitments of the investor should be completed by Feb. 28, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom