Spain's Abengoa strikes deal on capital increase, main shareholder loses control
September 24, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abengoa strikes deal on capital increase, main shareholder loses control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, 24 sep (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Thursday its major creditors had agreed to back most of a 650 million euro ($728 million) capital hike, a vital deal providing funds to cut debt and cover cash flow needs.

The rest of the cash will come from its main shareholder Inversion Corporativa and fund manager Waddell & Reed, the company said. Inversion Corporativa had agreed to cap its voting rights at 40 percent after the share issue, losing its majority status. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer and Tomas Cobos, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

