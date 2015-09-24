FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solutions 30 H1 net income group share rises by 56% to 2.8 mln euros
September 24, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solutions 30 H1 net income group share rises by 56% to 2.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 net income group share of 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million) compared with 1.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 5.5 million euros compared with 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Says at June 30, 2015, available cash amounted to 5.3 million euros, up by 0.1 million euros compared with year-end 2014

* Says favourable conditions will extend through to H2 and it confirms the potential for double-digit profitable growth for the full financial year

$1 = 0.8934 euros Gdynia Newsroom

