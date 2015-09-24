FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asseco Poland calls tender offer for 100 pct of Infovide Matrix at 6.01 zloty per share
September 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asseco Poland calls tender offer for 100 pct of Infovide Matrix at 6.01 zloty per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it announced a public tender offer for acquisition of a 100 percent stake (12,476,705 shares) in Infovide Matrix SA

* Asseco intends to acquire Infovide Matrix’s shares under the condition that minimum of 70.01 percent stake (8,734,941 shares) in Infovide Matrix will be subscribed for

* Under the tender offer Asseco offers 6.01 zlotys per one share of Infovide Matrix

* The subscription period will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 12

* Sees the acquisition of Infovide Matrix as a strategic investment

* Moreover, Asseco signed an agreement with shareholders of Infovide Matrix SA, including Well.com Holding GmbH, Santiole Investments Limited, Boris Stokalski-Dzierzykraj, Golville Trading Limited and Michal Buda for acquisition of their stakes in Infovide Matrix if a tender offer will be announced

* The agreement concerns purchase of 36.64 percent stake in Infovide Matrix form Well.com Holding GmbH, 15.16 percent stake from Santiole Investments Limited, 13.52 percent stake from Boris Stokalski-Dzierzykraj, 5.14 percent stake from Golville Trading Limited and 0.36 percent stake in Infovide Matrix from Michal Buda

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

